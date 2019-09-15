Trump says he discussed ‘mutual defence’ treaty with Netanyahu

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of moving forward on a “mutual defence” treaty between the allies, just three days before Israeli voters go to the polls.

“I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel,” Trump tweeted. He said such an agreement would “further anchor the tremendous alliance” between the two countries. “I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!” Trump added, giving a tacit last-minute endorsement to Netanyahu´s re-election bid.

The comments come as the international community awaits the release of Washington´s long-delayed Middle East peace plan, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said could come within weeks. Its publication was pushed back after Israel scheduled new elections, set for Tuesday. Then last week, one of the key architects of the US plan, Jason Greenblatt, announced his resignation. Trump has repeatedly boasted that he is the most pro-Israeli US president in history. He has slashed aid to the Palestinians, while making big concessions to the Israelis, including formalizing US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.