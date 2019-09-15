Lawyers use fists, kicks instead of arguments these days: CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa has regretted that various lawyers today fight their cases with kicks and fists instead of giving arguments in the courts of law.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of a book, ‘History of Pakistan Reinterpreted’, written by Senator SM Zafar, at a local hotel here on Saturday.

He said lawyers used to fight cases with their intellect and professional competence in the past, but the situation has changed now. He said success in legal practice lies only in hard work.

The chief justice said most of analysts (sitting at TV talk shows) start commenting on the court decisions even without reading the full judgments and without having requisite knowledge of the laws.

Justice Khosa said that anything could be achieved if tasks were performed with positive thinking. He said judges should focus on quality of cases by exploring facts and other dimensions and give all verdicts with total honesty.

"It is need of the hour to put our house in order," he urged the legal fraternity. He said judges work hard to give decisions with honesty, but those having least knowledge of law start commenting on them in the evening. He told the audience that nothing was impossible once they work hard with positive thinking, adding that judges need not get upset in any circumstances. "We have achieved significant successes in the same system," he added.

The CJ said the model courts showed outstanding performance during the last four months and disposed of a number of cases for ensuring prompt justice to people. He appreciated that these courts disposed of 35,000 cases in just four months.

Highlighting various aspects of SM Zafar’s book, the CJ said country’s history, Two-Nation Theory, Pakistan Resolution and other concepts had been discussed in the book. He said the author had great academic and advocacy achievements to his credit and the young lawyers should follow him in practicing the law.