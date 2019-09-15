close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

Two labourers injured in roof collapse

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

LAHORE : Two labourers were injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapse at Liaqat Chowk, Subzazar, on Saturday.

Rescuers removed the injured labourers identified as Barkat, 40 and Qaisar, 50, to hospital. Their condition was stated to be critical.

suicide: A guard deputed on security duty committed suicide by shooting himself in the Nishtar Colony area on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Akhtar. Police removed the body to morgue.

arrested: Cantt division police claimed to have arrested 77 criminals during the last week and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

Police also arrested proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and four court offenders. Forty-seven persons were arrested for violating the law on kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air, loudspeaker use, tenant registration and price control.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore