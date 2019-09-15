close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

NBF placed under Education Ministry

Lahore

Islamabad : The National Book Foundation (NBF) has been placed under the administrative control of the Division of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The development comes after the federal cabinet's nod.

The NBF was earlier overseen by the National History and Literary Heritage Division.

The initiative is meant to further improve the functioning and efficiency of the Foundation, said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

The NBF was established in 1972 as a service rendering educational welfare organisation. It is a statutory corporation created through an Act of the Parliament to make books available to people at reasonable prices. The NBF has its head office in Islamabad and regional offices in all provincial capitals.

