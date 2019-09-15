close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
AFP
September 15, 2019

Top players to feature in ATP Cup

Sports

AFP
September 15, 2019

SYDNEY: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are among the global top 10 who will play for their countries at the new ATP Cup in Australia in January, organisers said Saturday.

Andy Murray, returning from hip surgery, will also compete, with his protected world ranking of two giving Britain entry to the tournament even though they are outside of the 24-team qualifying cut-out.

In total, 27 of the world’s top 30 male tennis players have committed to the event.

“We’re delighted to see such a star-studded player field lining up,” said ATP president Chris Kermode.“Having the top players competing in this new global event is critical.”

