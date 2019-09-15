Bumrah ‘wanted to make a mark in Tests’

MUMBAI: When he started out, Jasprit Bumrah was the mix-it-up short-format paceman with good speed, excellent yorkers, and clever variations of pace. But 62 wickets — at an average of 19.24 in 12 Tests — later, he is as potent a force in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli’s “complete bowler” also showed off a new weapon in the Caribbean recently, the out-swinger, which we might not have seen much of before, but Bumrah says he always had but did not use too much.

“I have always had the out-swingers, I have not used it much,” Bumrah said at an event in Mumbai. “But playing in England gave me a lot of confidence with the Dukes ball swinging for a long period of time. I got more and more confident as I played more and more Test cricket.”

White-ball cricket, even the longer version of 50-overs-a-side, is a different beast in many ways for the fast bowler — not much movement in the air or off the pitch, conditions largely manufactured for big-hitting, and much else. “In white ball cricket, the ball doesn’t swing for a long period so you have to assess what kind of delivery works every time,” he said. “I was working on it (the out-swinger) for a long period. I used it in England as well when we were playing against county teams. You can’t use everything in one match. You just try to assess the conditions on the given day and see what could work.”

Listening to Bumrah, one gets the impression that he values his Test career a great deal, maybe even more than what he has done in One-Dayers and T20s. And that’s reflected when he picks his favourite cricketing moment.

“Getting my first Test fifer, which I got in Johannesburg. Playing in my first (Test) series, when I got the fifth wicket, that was the moment — ‘now I’ve got a Test fifer, nobody can take it away from me’.

“As a domestic player, I have played a lot of Ranji Trophy cricket, so you always wanted to make a mark in Test cricket. I always had the belief that if I have done well in first-class cricket, I can replicate that in Tests as well. I have played only 12 matches, but finally after I made my debut after playing for two years of international cricket in South Africa, it was a good experience, a dream come true. I was really happy, just being there and playing in a white jersey was a great feeling. And then slowly, slowly starting to contribute towards the team’s success gave me a lot of satisfaction.

“I just didn’t want to be a cricketer who played One-Day and T20,” he said. “So the journey has been good. It’s just started, hopefully a long way to go. I’m learning from the experience that I’ve gained by playing in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies. India will be a different challenge, which I’m looking forward to.”