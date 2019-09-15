Normalisation body to run PFF till polls

ISLAMABAD: Football’s world governing body FIFA has asked the defunct Pakistan Football Federation headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah to hand over all the financial and relevant administrative material to the normalisation committee by September 20 to enable it to start working on holding free and fair elections by June 2020.

Following an interview process undertaken by FIFA and the AFC, the committee formed to run Pakistan football affairs till June includes Humza Khan (chairman), Sikander Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana, Syed Hasan Najib Shah and Col Mujahidullah Tareen.

The mandate of the normalisation committee will include running the PFF’s daily affairs; ensuring proper registration and scrutiny of clubs in Pakistan; drafting and ratifying, with the assistance of FIFA and AFC, an electoral code for PFF; organising and conducting elections at districts level followed by provincial level; and organising and conducting elections of a new PFF executive committee.

The newly elected PFF executive committee will then be tasked with revising the statutes of the PFF, jointly with FIFA and the AFC, within one year of its election in order to bring them in line with the requirements of FIFA and AFC.

The members of the PFF normalisation committee will assume their duties with immediate effect and, as per standard procedure, will have to pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.

Their confirmation will be contingent upon the outcome of the eligibility check. Furthermore, the FIFA administration, in consultation with AFC, reserves the right to revoke the mandate of any of the members of the PFF normalisation committee and/or to appoint further members at any time.

The PFF normalisation committee will act as an electoral committee whose decisions are final and binding. As such, none of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandate as a member of the PFF normalisation committee has been revoked or that they resign from their position.

The specified period of time during which the PFF normalisation committee will perform its functions will expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA — which means on June 15, 2020.