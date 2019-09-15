close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
September 15, 2019

Hasnain called back from CPL

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Mohammad Hasnain, who is playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has been asked to report back home.

Hasnain is representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Chances are that his name will be in the list of probables that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors will announce on Monday.

“Probables for the Sri Lanka series will be announced on September 16 with the camp getting underway on September 18. Hasnain has been asked to report back as the first-class season is already underway,” a PCB source said.

He had originally gone to the West Indies with a no-objection certificate that said he could play the entire tournament for Trinbago Knight Riders but it has now been revoked by the PCB.

