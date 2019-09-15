Deprived of admission, 1700 girls seek second shift in Swat colleges

MINGORA: Seventeen hundred girl students, who were deprived of admission in various disciplines at Government Girls Postgraduate College, Saidu Sharif, have appealed to the chief minister to launch second shift in girls’ colaleges.

Dr Nargis Ara, the principal of the college, told this scribe that the college offers admission in eight disciplines that include BS Psychology, Botany, Chemistry, English, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Political Science and Zoology.

“As per rules of Swat University, only 40 students are allowed in each discipline.

We are not allowed to enrol more students, nor can we start new disciplines owing to shortage of space,” she said, adding that they were facing problems due to lack of staff and facilities in the college.

She said that to address the issue, the government should build at least two more colleges in the city on war-footings.

“It is the biggest shock of my life that I will not get admission in the college.

I have a dream to set an example for other girls in my family, but all my dreams are shattered now,” said Marwa Khan, who was refused admission in BS English programme.

“Where is the education emergency? Is it a failed government which is unable to provide education to the girls of this province?” the emotional Sara Rahman said, adding that she would protest for her educational rights.

Shabana, Arzoo and Ulfat, the admission-seekers in various departments, also threatened that they would take to streets if they were not provided admission.

They said that education was their fundamental right, and they would raise their voice for their rights at each and every forum.

The college administration, when contacted, said that this year they received 2010 applications for various disciplines from girl students; however, they were able to accommodate only 310 students.