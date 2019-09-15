Zimbabwe sees thaw in chilly ties with West

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s frosty relations with Western powers are thawing despite tensions caused by a brutal repression of protests, the country’s foreign minister says.

Since the military-backed ouster of late ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has campaigned to re-engage internationally.

The European Union and the US had imposed sanctions -- including travel bans on Mugabe and his inner circle -- for violence, electoral fraud and undermining democracy.

Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo said the new government was making progress mending ties damaged under Mugabe, who died a week ago. "Zimbabwe has been isolated for the past 20 years... and we cannot survive that way," Moyo told AFP at his offices in Harare on Friday.