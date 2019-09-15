Zimbabwe sees thaw in chilly ties with West

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARARE: Zimbabwe’s frosty relations with Western powers are thawing despite tensions caused by a brutal repression of protests, the country’s foreign minister says.
Since the military-backed ouster of late ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has campaigned to re-engage internationally.
The European Union and the US had imposed sanctions -- including travel bans on Mugabe and his inner circle -- for violence, electoral fraud and undermining democracy.
Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo said the new government was making progress mending ties damaged under Mugabe, who died a week ago. "Zimbabwe has been isolated for the past 20 years... and we cannot survive that way," Moyo told AFP at his offices in Harare on Friday.
HARARE: Zimbabwe’s frosty relations with Western powers are thawing despite tensions caused by a brutal repression of protests, the country’s foreign minister says.
Since the military-backed ouster of late ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has campaigned to re-engage internationally.
The European Union and the US had imposed sanctions -- including travel bans on Mugabe and his inner circle -- for violence, electoral fraud and undermining democracy.
Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo said the new government was making progress mending ties damaged under Mugabe, who died a week ago. "Zimbabwe has been isolated for the past 20 years... and we cannot survive that way," Moyo told AFP at his offices in Harare on Friday.