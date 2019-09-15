Solskjaer keen to resolve De Gea contract delay

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains confident that goalkeeper David de Gea will commit his future to the club despite entering the final year of his contract.

United hoped the Spanish international would sign a new deal before the season began, but are still waiting for De Gea to put pen to paper.

As it stands, the 28-year-old would be free to speak to any European clubs from January 1 and leave next summer on a free transfer.

United have reportedly offered a deal worth around £290,000-a-week ($363,000) to make De Gea the joint highest earner still at the club, alongside Paul Pogba, but still short of the £400,000-a-week Alexis Sanchez was earning at Old Trafford prior to his loan move to Inter Milan.

“I’ve obviously not been involved in all the discussions, but I’m pretty confident we’ll get this sorted,” said the Norwegian.