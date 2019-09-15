Chappell fires rare 59 in return to PGA Tour

WASHINGTON: Kevin Chappell made a scintillating return to the US PGA Tour on Friday, joining one of golf’s most exclusive clubs by firing an 11-under-par 59 in the second round of The Greenbrier.

Chappell, who had back surgery 10 months ago and is playing his first tour event since last November, posted just the 11th sub-60 round on the US PGA Tour.

He had a chance to join Jim Furyk as the only players to card a 58 on tour, but his 11-foot birdie putt at the ninth, his last hole of the day, curled left at the hole.

“All in all couldn’t be happier with where I’m at and more proud of myself to do what I did today,” said Chappell, who finished the day on 10 under after 36 holes.

He was three off the lead shared by Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler and Robby Shelton.

Chappell’s 11 birdies included a record-equalling nine in a row — matching the mark set by Mark Calcavecchia at the 2009 Canadian Open at Glen Abbey.

He teed off on 10 on the par-70 Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and birdied holes 11 through one.

That included a 17-footer to get things going at the 11th and a near 30-footer at 18 before he recovered after finding the rough off the tee at the first — where he drained a 13-footer.

After a birdie at the fifth, he rolled in a 12-footer from the fringe at the seventh — his 16th hole of the day.

Chappell’s 59 wasn’t the first at The Greenbrier, where Australian Stuart Appleby hit the magic number in the final round to win the inaugural edition in 2010.

It was the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour since Brandt Snedeker’s 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship and stole the spotlight on a day when plenty of players were going low. Chile’s Niemann and American Scheffler both posted bogey-free 62s to top the leaderboard on 13-under 127. They were joined by Shelton, who followed up his first-round 62 with a 65.