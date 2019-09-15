close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
Good reversal

Newspost

 
This refers the news story, ‘One who created PAL has been trashed’ (September 8).

It is sad to note that portraits of well-known poets and intellectuals were taken off from the gallery of the Pakistan Academy of Letters recently on the orders of a federal secretary. Thankfully, the decision was later reversed.

Muhammad Abid

Peshawar

