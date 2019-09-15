Good reversal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers the news story, ‘One who created PAL has been trashed’ (September 8).
It is sad to note that portraits of well-known poets and intellectuals were taken off from the gallery of the Pakistan Academy of Letters recently on the orders of a federal secretary. Thankfully, the decision was later reversed.
Muhammad Abid
Peshawar
