PPP stands against separatists: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman Friday said that the PPP is a strong resistance against the separatist elements of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Sindh and it eliminated those who raised the slogans of Sindhudesh and Pukhtunistan through 18th Constitutional Amendment.

“Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made comments on the remarks of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari without hearing it,” she said. Senator Sherry Rehman said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his press conference condemned the concepts of Sindhudesh and Pukhtunistan. “For God’s sake, avoid making the statements without hearing the remarks in details,” she said. Senator Sherry Rehman, who is also Vice President of the PPP Parliamentarians, said she challenged the government to pick any anti-country remarks from the press conference of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.