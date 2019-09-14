Pakistan pleads Kashmir issue at IPU moot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan led from the front and raised Kashmir issue at the young parliamentarians global conference in South America.

According to the details released by the PTI Central Media Department, the whole assembly (of MPs from 40 countries) stood up for one minute to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir post Pakistan’s Statement. Pakistan leads front seat at the 6th IPU Session in Paraguay, South America.

Young parliamentarians from across the world showed solidarity with the people of Kashmir as Senator Faisal Javed and Senator Shahzaib Durani from Pakistan made statements on Kashmir under the session: “Empowering youth through wellbeing” chaired by German MP Ulrich Lechte.

Senator Faisal Javed in his statement said that talking about empowering youth through wellbeing, “we cannot ignore the youth of Kashmir. It is a humanitarian issue, and we cannot be humans if we don’t feel for others.”

Highlighting the Kashmir issue, Senator Faisal said that India has taken illegal and unilateral actions on 5 August 2019 in violation of several UNSC resolutions.

Although, he noted, decades of human rights violations continue in Indian Occupied Kashmir but recent unilateral actions by India have crossed all limits, and it has been over a month since there is a complete curfew in Kashmir by India.

“Indian forces are killing children, women and youth; there is a genocide going on in Kashmir by India; there is a media blackout and Indian forces are using pallet guns; there is abduction of young boys in the middle of every-night. India has turned this beautiful valley (what we call Heaven on Earth) into a Jail,” he said. He said, “there is immense suffering of women, children, the elderly and sick who are not able to access hospitals, medicines and food supplies. The ongoing internationally recognised dispute of Kashmir has led to war and near war like situations between Pakistan and India --two nuclear armed countries. We demand that keeping in view the gravity of the situation, the international community put pressure on India to take immediate steps:

1) Complete lifting of the curfew,

2) Removal of restrictions on movement of Kashmiris,

3) Release of young boys and political prisoners,

4) Stopping of Genocide by India,

5) Restoring Article 370 - India must give back special status and autonomy to Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, he pointed out, has announced himself as ambassador for the innocent people of Kashmir. Senator Faisal shared PM Imran Khan's stance on Kashmir.