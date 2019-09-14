Book on September war launched

ISLAMABAD: A new book on the 1965 war between India and Pakistan titled Jang Setambar Ki Yaadain by Altaf Hassan Qureshi was launched on Thursday. The launch was attended by politicians, literary figures and war veterans, who praised the book for presenting the real picture of history to the new generation.

Mr Qureshi said credit for the book goes to his grandson Aiqan, who put together the work he had been doing for the last 50 or 60 years. He said that as a witness to the 1965 war, he tried to pen every detail of the war while it was still fresh in his mind.

“This book will take you to the grounds of the 1965 war, which is why I highly encourage the youth to read it and take a walk down memory lane for a better understanding,” he said.

Mohammad Mehdi, a foreign affairs expert and columnist said Mr Qureshi has always written about Pakistan’s turmoil and even engages students by asking their opinion on the issues facing the country. He said the book is very detailed and starts from the events of the Khilafat Movement, whereas other writers “have just described war”.

“He has talked about the scenarios that led to the war of 1965. And if a comparison is drawn between his and other books about the 1965 war, we see the realities of the war through the eyes of a firsthand witness of the war.