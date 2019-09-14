close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2019

Thalassemia kids families blood screening launched

National

BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hospital has launched the blood screening of the families of the children suffering from thalassemia.

The foundation Chairman, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, said the screening process had been started with the families of 3,000 patients of thalassemia registered with the hospital. The scope of the drive would be extended.

The screening is expected to help overcome the rising rate of the thalassemia which is a serious blood disorder. If any member of the screened family was found carrier of the thalassemia, the in-time identification would help stop the spread of the disease. The Frontier Foundation has launched an awareness-raising campaign as well to overcome the challenge posed by thalassemia, said a press release.

