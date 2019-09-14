close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2019

Property of accused sealed

National

PESHAWAR: Police have sealed the properties of the accused in the Sumera Safdar case after it came into limelight through social media.

The woman and her spouse were killed in separate incidents in Peshawar and Rawalpindi. Later the daughter of Sumera, Nazo Shinwari, took up the matter in the media and social media after which the police arrested some of the facilitators in the murder. Several cops were also suspended and probed ordered against them for lodging fake case against Sumera.

