‘Laal Kabootar’ selected for Oscar consideration

KARACHI: Geo Films’ highly applauded film ‘Laal Kabootar’ is Pakistan’s official entry for the coveted Oscars 2019.

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has selected “Laal Kabootar” to be submitted for Oscar consideration in the ‘International Feature Film Award’category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will choose the final nominees for all award categories, including International Feature Film in December 2019. The complete and final list of Oscar nominees will be announced on 13th January 2020 with the presentation show for the 92nd Academy Awards scheduled to take place on 9th February 2020.

Laal Kabootar has been directed by the award-winning Kamal Khan with Harvard graduates Hania Chima and Kamil Chima as the Executive Producers. The film has been produced by Nehr Ghar films with the collaboration of Geo Films and Geo TV is the media partner of the film.

The Oscar committee for 2019 was chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Speaking about the selection of ‘Laal Kabootar,’ Kamil Chima and Hania Chima has said that “This is very exciting news. This is a moment of immense pride for the entire team, from the investors who put their faith in us, to the cast and crew that worked tirelessly to tell a daring story.” Kamal Khan said that “Humbled by the news! This is an extremely proud moment for the entire team, we are all very excited. Want to thank the Pakistan selection committee and audiences for giving Laal Kabootar so much love.”

Mansha Pasha shared, “Kamal, Hania, and Kamil worked so hard on this film. They had such a great work ethic that this film was going to be one of its kind. We hoped Laal Kabootar would be the trailblazer for more Pakistani films that tap into different genres and diverse content. This film will Insha Allah stand the test of time.” Starring Mansha, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Ali Kazmi, and others, the film revolves around the gritty, raw life of Karachi.