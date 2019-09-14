Journey of enduring peace, stability going on: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters of Southern Command, Quetta on Friday, the ISPR statement said.

The COAS was apprised about progress on projects being undertaken as part of Khushal Balochistan Programme. COAS appreciated the efforts of Army and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order situation in the province to facilitate completion of projects.

Later, COAS along with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated newly established NUST campus in Quetta, which COAS had announced in 2017 and completed in period of over two years.

In first badge, 550 students will undergo BE in Civil Engineering, Computer Sciences, MS disciplines including Water Resource Engineering Management, Tunneling/Mining Engineering and Computer & Allied Sciences programs. Capacity will also be enhanced.

COAS also addressed students of various educational institutions of Balochistan. He appreciated the talented youth of Balochistan and urged the students to enable themselves for the forthcoming opportunities in different fields. He added that Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey towards enduring peace and stability with a positive trajectory. He said that youth of the country will have to keep on working in the right direction with national cohesion to achieve individual and collective excellence. He emphasised a synergised approach from all segments of Pakistani society to confront future challenges.