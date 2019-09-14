Tokyo tests fake snow to beat the heat

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 organisers blasted volunteers with fake snow on Friday as they trial ever more extreme ways to beat the heat ahead of the Games.

But instead of light fluffy snowflakes, the crowd, consisting mainly of Tokyo 2020 staff, was pelted with fairly coarse shards of shaved ice at the canoeing test event.

And ironically, after several weeks of almost unbroken heat and humidity, Friday saw temperatures in the Japanese capital drop sharply — no doubt a relief to millions of Tokyo commuters and players training for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup.

“We are trying everything possible to ease heat risks,” said Taka Okamura, from the 2020 organising committee. “This is not meant to cool the entire atmosphere but have spectators feel refreshed when the flakes of ice touch them,” added Okamura, who acknowledged that the system needed some refinement.

One problem became immediately apparent after the volunteers were doused in 300 kilograms of snow in a matter of minutes: the “spectators” were quickly soaked through and the floor became slippery — resulting in one journalist taking a tumble.

Okamura played down any environmental risks from the system — such as CO2 emissions from the machine — and declined to reveal its cost. Tokyo 2020 officials have admitted in the past that anti-heat measures will swell the budget for the Games.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have largely won praise for their preparations for the Games. With the construction work on track, IOC President Thomas Bach has said Tokyo is the best-prepared host ever with less than a year to go until the opening ceremony.

But the sweltering Tokyo heat has already proved a headache and there are fears for athletes, volunteers and spectators if conditions in recent summers are repeated at Games time. Test events in August did little to allay those fears, with a French triathlete taken to hospital with suspected heatstroke, complaints about the water temperature for marathon swimming, and people taken ill at a rowing trial.

One member of the French parathletics team attending Friday’s event pointed to another potential problem of the fake snow hose. “When the wind is blowing in the wrong direction pushing the snow out of the stands, I’m not sure it is going to be that efficient,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of Japan’s top doctors has slammed the decision to hold the Olympics at the height of Tokyo’s baking summer, warning that heatstroke will be the “biggest risk” during the Games.

In an interview with AFP, Kimiyuki Nagashima, executive board member of the Japan Medical Association, also sounded the alarm that the Olympics will stretch the country’s doctors at a time when local families are most at risk from the heat.

And it’s not just the heat: Nagashima cautioned against the risk of communicable diseases as people fly in from around the world and gather en masse. Measles is thought to be a particular risk as many Japanese are not adequately vaccinated as children.

“My personal opinion as an individual is that sporting events should be held in a comfortable environment. I don’t think it is agreeable to hold it at an inappropriate period at an inappropriate location due to business and economic concerns,” he said.

The sweaty Tokyo summer is “generally speaking not a suitable place” for outdoor sports and for their spectators, added the doctor, an orthopaedic surgeon who oversees the association’s sports medicine activities.

In the city’s bidding document to win the Games, Tokyo said the competition period between July 24 and August 9, followed by Paralympic Games, “provides an ideal climate for athletes to perform at their best” with “many days of mild and sunny weather.”