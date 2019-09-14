Argentina set up Spain clash

BEIJING: Argentina are one win away from their first Basketball World Cup title since 1950 after they brushed aside France 80-66 on Friday to set up a final with Spain.

Cheered on by a group of fans decked out in their national colours, Argentina made a fast start in their semi-final against France, who had ousted the US in the previous round.Argentina opened the game up with a 10-2 run that saw Luis Scola, the age-defying 39-year-old, dominate the court.

The South Americans led 39-32 at half-time and were never in serious danger of surrendering their advantage after that.Scola, the grand old man of basketball, finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. He was given a huge ovation when he stepped off the court near the end.

With an average height of 6’8” (203 cm), France are one of the tallest teams at the World Cup.Their height advantage was a weapon against the reigning two-time champions the United States in their thrilling quarter-final victory.

But it had little effect on Argentina, who were up 52-38 midway through the third quarter and on the way to a big win. France will play Australia for bronze on Sunday.Earlier, NBA champion Marc Gasol saved Spain as they battled back to see off Australia 95-88 after a second overtime period to reach the decider in Beijing.

The thrilling semi-final was 71-71 at the end of regulation time and the two sides could not be separated at the end of the first overtime.Finally, the 2006 world champions Spain jubilantly emerged after the Boomers appeared to run out of juice.

Gasol, the 34-year-old Toronto Raptors centre, finished with 33 points after stepping up late in the breathtaking game when his country needed him most.Red-hot Patty Mills was unfortunate to be on the losing side, leading Australia with 34 points.

The Australians, who had never gone beyond the quarter-finals in 11 previous attempts, had the whiff of revenge in their nostrils.Spain edged the Boomers 89-88 in the bronze-medal match at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Australians had waited three long years to get their own back.

This semi-final was billed as the Australian offence against the defence of Spain.San Antonio Spurs livewire Mills has been one of the players of the World Cup in China and his three-pointer midway through the second quarter put Australia 27-22 in front.

The in-form guard pulled off the same trick with 88 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter to give Australia a 37-32 advantage at the break.But Spain slashed the lead to four points going into the fourth quarter and then just two points with 3:44 left.

Spain were just one point behind with 28 seconds to run and they had the momentum. Gasol, nerves of steel, nailed two free throws to put Spain up 71-70.Mills then made one free throw but missed the other and the match was level 71-71 at the end of regulation time.

The veteran Australian centre Andrew Bogut was again loudly booed and jeered by locals in the arena aggrieved at a tweet he sent in July about Chinese champion swimmer Sun Yang.Australians in the crowd, many of them dressed in the national colours, chanted his name in support.