Quaid-e-Azam Trophy gets rolling today

LAHORE: Six teams, 31 matches on a double-league basis, country’s best of the best in action and a total cash award of Rs20 million along with an iconic trophy at stake. It can’t get any bigger than the Pakistan Cricket Board’s premier four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy of the 2019-20 season, which gets underway at three venues on Saturday (today), says a PCB press release.

In the first round derby fixture, Central Punjab will go toe to toe with Southern Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, with the two sides captained by the promising Babar Azam and Shan Masood, respectively.

Experienced Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead Sindh against Balochistan, which will be captained by the crafty Haris Sohail. The energetic Mohammad Rizwan will skipper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s home fixture against the Northern, which will be led by the charismatic Umar Amin at the Abbottabad Stadium.

Apart from the six national team players, other PCB centrally contracted players along with a host of equally talented cricketers will battle out for supre­macy in pursuit of not only the most prized trophies on the domestic circuit, but also attract the eyes of the newly-appointed Pakistan national team’s head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq for the coming international assignments.

Misbah will be supported by head coaches of the six teams — Arshad Khan (Balochistan), Azam Khan (Sindh), Abdul Rehman (Southern Punjab), Ijaz Ahmed Jnr (Central Punjab), Mohammad Wasim (Northern) and Kabir Khan (Khyber Patkhtunkhwa) — who will also serve as national selectors.

The revamped domestic circuit is aimed at providing cutthroat competition which is expected to inspire and motivate the domestic players to produce their best performances and help the selectors to pick the high performing cricketers, which, in turn, will contribute to forming formidable sides and consequently narrowing the gap between international and domestic cricket.

To allow the domestic cricketers with an opportunity to fully display their talent — there is a proper balance between the bat and the ball — the cricket board has ensured that best cricket playing facilities are provided, including good pitches, use of Kookaburra cricket balls and the introduction of the no-toss rule.

Furthermore, and taking domestic cricket to the digital world, the PCB, for the first time, will live-stream one match from each round. This means from the first round, the fans will get a chance to follow and monitor ball-by-ball coverage of the Central and Southern Punjab teams from the Gaddafi Stadium.

In addition to this, the five-day final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from December 9-13 at the National Stadium will be televised live.

One of the biggest and widely acknowledged news from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy was the resumption of top-level cricket at Bugti Stadium in Quetta. The picturesque venue had last staged a first-class match 11 years ago. This season, it has been allocated four matches, including three which will be treated as Balochistan’s home fixtures.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be a split event. In the first phase, four round matches will be played, following which the event will break for the National T20 Cup, to be played from October 13-24. The National T20 Cup will provide the shortest format specialists to strengthen their claims for the Pakistan Super League 2020 draft as well as for the three-T20I series against Australia that will be played in the first week of November.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will resume with the fifth round action from October 28. This time, the incentive for the red-ball cricketers will be to perform and impress the selectors for the World Test Championship fixtures against Australia (in Brisbane from Nov 21-25 and in Adelaide from Nov 29-Dec 3).

Meanwhile, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI tournament will run simultaneously with the First XI tournament. The 30 group matches will be of three-day durations, while the final will be a four-day fixture that will be played at Karachi’s State Bank Stadium from November 26-29.

Some new and innovative features of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy have impressed the six young team captains who look forward to playing a leading role in making the revamped structure a successful one.

Central Punjab captain Babar Azam: “I am very excited to play the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after the domestic restructuring. We will have to bring our ‘A’ Game against every team since all top cricketers are going to be in them.”

Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood: “With six teams now playing the tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is going to get much more competitive. Teams will have beefed-up bowling attacks, with all the sides carrying three to four top bowlers of the country.”

Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed: “I am expecting competitive cricket this season as all quality players of the country will be participating in the tournament.”

Balochistan captain Haris Sohail: “I am very excited to be leading Balochistan. What adds to the thrill is that we will see top cricketers compete in the tournament.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan: “The restructuring promises fierce competition, which is going to benefit Pakistan cricket. Both First and Second XI teams will be playing matches simultaneously, providing up-and-coming players opportunities to graduate to first-class cricket. I am looking forward to the tournament.”

Northern captain Umar Amin: “This tournament serves opportunities to younger players to rub shoulders with the best in the country. With the enhanced quality of the matches, not only we, the players, will enjoy the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but there will be an increase in the viewership too.”

First round fixtures (home team names first): Sindh v Balochistan at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi; Central Punjab v Southern Punjab at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore; Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa v Northern at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.