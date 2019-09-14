Islamabad retained as host city

ISLAMABAD: The Davis Cup Committee of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to retain Islamabad as the host city for the forthcoming Asia/Oceania Group I tie against India with the dates shifted to November 29-30.

The tie that earlier was scheduled to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15 were postponed due to Kashmir crisis. On Friday, however, the Davis Cup committee has decided to hold the event at the same venue on November 29-30.

“We were given November 29-30 and December 1 dates for hosting the tie at the PSB Complex. We have picked November 29 and 30 to host India considering the next commitment of our top players. Since the team has to leave for Nepal to attend South Asian Games the next day, we feel that players should be given time to reach Nepal well before their schedule matches,” Salim Saifullah Khan, president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), told ‘The News’.

The PTF official also hoped that the situation will stay normal and Pakistan will go on to host the tie. “I believe the situation is normal and conducive to hold any international event in Pakistan. I hope that the situation will stay as normal and we will go ahead with our plan to host the historic tie against India.”

The ITF has asked Indian tennis officials to furnish all the details and complete all the paper work for timely issuance of Pakistani visas.Davis Cup committee held its meeting in London. However, the committee will convene another meeting in early November to assess the situation.Though the ITF is satisfied with the measures taken to hold the tie, India is reluctant to send its team for the match.