Sarfaraz stays skipper

ISLAMABAD: After getting reaffirmation from Sri Lanka that the tour to Pakistan is on, the PCB got back to business and retained Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain and elevated Babar Azam as his deputy for the One-Day and Twenty20 International series.

The general impression was that Sarfaraz might not get extension as captain for any of the three formats. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman’s willingness to work hard to get himself fit and ready for international cricket has earned him the much deserved extension for the limited-overs series.

“I feel humbled and honoured to have been awarded extension to my captaincy term. I have enjoyed captaining the Pakistan team and look forward to improve my leadership qualities under the new set-up of Misbahul Haq who also has a proven record as captain.

“I have played most of my cricket under Misbah and we know each other pretty well. I think we will make a good combination, which will contribute to improved performances of the side across all formats.

“I am aware we have not done justice to our potential in ODIs, which has disappointed us as well as our fans. I am hopeful we will be able to turn things around in the coming season and in this relation. I remain committed to stepping up to the challenge with my performances and captaincy.”

Sarfaraz was appointed Pakistan captain for the T20Is in April 2016 before being elevated as the ODI captain in early 2017. He was then named captain across all formats following the 2017 tour of the West Indies. To date, Sarfaraz has captained Pakistan in 13 Tests, 48 ODIs and 34 T20Is — winning four, 26 and 29 matches, respectively.

Babar, who is ranked 16th in Tests, third in ODIs and No 1 in T20Is, has previously captained Pakistan in the U19 World Cup 2012. He had also featured in the U19 World Cup 2010 before breaking into international cricket in 2015 and since has been a regular feature of the side in all formats.

The appointments were confirmed by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, following recommendations made by Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq and the PCB Cricket Committee.

Ehsan Mani said: “Sarfaraz is an experienced campaigner who has excelled and improved as a leader with every match. I have complete faith in his abilities and I am confident he will continue to blossom under Misbah’s wings.

“We have appointed Babar Azam as Sarfaraz’s vice-captain. This is part of Babar’s gradual development as a future captain and in line with our strategy of introducing a succession plan across the board so that there are no gaps. I am hopeful the trio of Misbah, Sarfaraz and Babar will do well for Pakistan cricket.”

Misbah said: “I want to congratulate Sarfaraz on his confirmation as Pakistan captain and Babar on his appointment as vice-captain. Both are one of the most talented and exceptionally gifted Pakistan cricketers and thoroughly deserve these assignments.

“Consistency backed up by good performance has been my yardstick for recommending Sarfaraz as captain. Furthermore, I think I am better placed to get the best out of Sarfaraz as I know him better than most of the cricketers as he has played most of his cricket under my captaincy. I have always been an admirer of his commitment and the energy he brings to the side.”

Meanwhile, nineteen pro­b­ables for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka will be announced on Monday. The camp will commence at the National Cricket Aca­demy from Wednesday.The 16-player ODI and T20 squads will be named on September 23.