Kremlin rejects fraud claims in Saint Petersburg vote

SAINT PETERSBURG: The Kremlin on Friday dismissed claims of widespread fraud in local Saint Petersburg polls where the result has still not been announced nearly a week after election day.

Controversy surrounds the vote for city governor that resulted in victory for an unpopular acquaintance of President Vladimir Putin. The post is equivalent to that of mayor in other cities.

On Sunday, Russia´s second city also elected municipal deputies but five days later authorities have not yet completed the vote count. Putin´s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Kremlin was unaware of "any situations that may somehow cast doubt on the election in Saint Petersburg." He dismissed possible irregularities as minor "hiccups" and said the Central Election Commission was looking into them. Asked if the Kremlin considered the continuing vote count in Putin´s hometown acceptable, Peskov referred questions to officials.