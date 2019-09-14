Arm of mill worker chopped off in machine

FAISALABAD: An arm of a worker chopped off while working in a mill near Khurrianwala on Friday. Muhammad Yar s/o Shamir was working at a machine in a mill in Khurrianwala area when his arm chopped off in the machine. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Transfer, postings: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has issued orders for transfer and postings of various directors, deputy directors and assistant director.

According to notification, Ghulam Ali waiting posting has been posted Director I&C. Muhammad Rafi has been posted Director Construction-I, Deputy Director Faroos Najeeb has been posted Director Construction-II, Akramullah Ch Director O&M West, Deputy Director Water Resources Usman Zia has been assigned the responsibilities of additional charge of Deputy Director Electirc Cell.

Abu Bakr Ijaz from Deputy Director Construction-I to Deputy Director Construction-II, Muhammad Ali Deputy Director Construction-I and Assistant Director Imran Tufail Bhatti has been posted in P&D.

Drug peddler caught: A team of Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab caught a narcotics smuggler and seized charas and opium from him.

On information, the Anti-Narcotics Force team stopped a vehicle at Sahianwala motorway interchange and seized 2.4kg charas and 3.6kg opium from the

vehicle. The team arrested drug smuggler identified Zulifqar Ali Shah s/o Multan Shah of Peshawar. A case was registered against the accused.