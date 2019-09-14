close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

Swindler held

National

A
APP
September 14, 2019

FAISALABAD: Millat Town police arrested a thief while stealing cellphones here on Friday. The technical team of cyber-crime wing arrested a thief who was identified as Atif alias Toota. Police recovered stolen cellphones worth over Rs 100,000 from his possession. The arrest of accused was made throughmobile phone tracking system.

