Swindler held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Millat Town police arrested a thief while stealing cellphones here on Friday. The technical team of cyber-crime wing arrested a thief who was identified as Atif alias Toota. Police recovered stolen cellphones worth over Rs 100,000 from his possession. The arrest of accused was made throughmobile phone tracking system.
FAISALABAD: Millat Town police arrested a thief while stealing cellphones here on Friday. The technical team of cyber-crime wing arrested a thief who was identified as Atif alias Toota. Police recovered stolen cellphones worth over Rs 100,000 from his possession. The arrest of accused was made throughmobile phone tracking system.