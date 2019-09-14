close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

SHO’s rude behaviour: IG transfers Pakpattan DPO

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

LAHORE: Following the incident of rude behaviour of an SHO with an old man at the shrine of Baba Farid, IG Punjab has transferred Pakpattan DPO Ibadat Nisar Friday. A notification has been issued in this connection. The video of the police torture had gone viral on social media. IG said the cops involved in torture would no longer be a part of police force.

