NAB to grill Kh Salman in jail

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate Khawaja Salman Rafique in jail in connection with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scam.Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings on a NAB application. A NAB prosecutor said that Salman Rafique had been in jail in connection with the Paragon City scam. He submitted that the bureau wanted to investigate him in jail in connection with the LWMC scam. The court allowed the application and permitted the NAB to investigate him.