Two women shot dead over watta satta issue

OKARA: Two women were killed over Watta Satta issue at Jawahar Singh village on Friday.

Bushra Bibi had contracted marriage with her cousin Iqbal. The couple had three children from the wedlock. Fauzia, the sister of Akhtar, had married to her cousin Amjad. Later, Fauzia quarreled with her husband Amjad and went to her parents. Akram, the brother of Bushra, tried to get her back to her in-laws but she refused to do so. To it, Akram asked his sister Bushra, w/o Akhtar, to leave her husband’s house and go with her but Bushra refused to do so, which infuriated Akram. In a fit of rage, he allegedly opened fire at his sister Bushra and cousin Fauzia, w/o Akhtar. As a result, both died on the spot. Akram succeeded to escape.

DISCONNECTION OF ELECTRICITY: The electric supply to a rural health centre (RHC) was disconnected for not paying electricity bill of Rs 38,000 at Shirin Moafi village on Friday.

The meter was also removed by the Wapda staff. The outstanding default amount had been increasing for the last many months. Due to disconnection, medical staff and the patients were forced to sit in open place. After receiving the information regarding the matter, DC Maryam Khan asked the Health CEO to take measures for restoration of the electricity supply to the RHC.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man was hit to death by a car at Fazal Ilahi village on Friday.

Mansha was on his way when a car crushed him to death. The people caught the car driver.

MAN BOOKED: Police on Friday booked a man for allegedly trying to kill his wife at Ghaffar Town.

The police registered a case against Abid Hussain for allegedly poisoned to death his wife Neelam Bibi.

POWER THEFT: Police on Friday booked nine people for power theft.

The accused included Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Akram, Rustam Ali, Munawar Ali, Latif and Karamat.