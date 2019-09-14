close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

Punjab bureaucracy reshuffled

September 14, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab bureaucracy was reshuffled on Friday. Punjab Industries and Trade Secretary Tahir Khursheed has been replaced and posted as Secretary Communications. Punjab Communication and Works Department Secretary Shehryar Sultan was made OSD owing to his poor performance while Zafar Iqbal has been posted as Secretary Industries while Secretary School Education Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood has been given the additional charge of Forest Secretary. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar was transferred to Rawalpindi with new responsibilities while DC Rawalpindi Mohammad Randhawa has been made OSD.

