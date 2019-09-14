Indian officer says cow dung can act as shield against nuclear radiation

NEW DELHI: An Indian official has claimed that cow dung can save people from nuclear radiation and even went on to say that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had proved it.

The Indian officer's statement gained a lot of attention on social media and was even shared by the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor. At the end of his tweet, the army’s spokesperson clarified that the purpose of the tweet was not to offend any religious views.

Asif Ghafoor @peaceforchange Here it comes. Scientifically proven. @NASA is for sure authority. After #CowColaEnegy it’s #CowDungAntiRadiationGuard. PS No offence to religion which remains respectable.

In the video clip, the officer can be heard saying that when he went to Nagpur for bomb disposal training, he was told that the US has made centres to shield its population against nuclear radiation. The officer asked about India and how it can save against the nuclear radiation, to which he was told: “Dig a ditch, put wooden planks and leaves on top of it, then place a 1.5-feet layer of cow dung on it. This will save India from the nuclear radiation.”

The show's host asked the guest again — probably to confirm — if cow dung could save people from nuclear radiation but the Indian officer stood firm by his claim. In the video clip shared, it can be seen that the host and other guests were smiling or stifling their laughter.