Scotland, Ireland name squads for tri-series

GLASGOW: Scotland named an almost identical squad for their T20I tri-series against Ireland and Netherlands.

They also made identical squad ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier. Only Josh Davey will miss out of the tri-series, who’s playing County cricket for Somerset currently, and will join the Scottish squad directly in the UAE for the Qualifier that begins on October 11.

Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Oliver Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Josh Davey*

Meanwhile Ireland recalled Mulder for tri-series against Scotland, Netherlands. Ireland also brace themselves for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier next month for this they have named quite a dynamic 15-man squad.

Ireland squad: Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Jacob Mulder, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.