Fri Sep 13, 2019
Agencies
September 14, 2019

ECB rehires Strauss

Sports

LONDON: Andrew Strauss, the former England captain, is back with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as Chairman of its cricket committee, the ECB announced.

Strauss’s new role will include “monitoring and developing the delivery” of men’s and women’s professional cricket, along with overseeing disability cricket, national counties, clubs and universities cricket, and the talent pathway.

The 42-year-old, knighted on Tuesday, had stepped down as ECB’s director of cricket last year - having served in that capacity for three years - in order to support his wife Ruth, who was battling cancer. Andy Flower took over the role on an interim basis before Ashley Giles appointed to the position.

