Pak U-16 footballers reach S Arabia for Asian event

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-16 football team received a warm welcome at Jeddah airport as they reached Saudi Arabia to participate in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Championship 2020 Qualifiers.

According to information available here a 30-member squad was received by the delegation of the host federation led by Thamer Alharthi. “We are very excited to play football in Saudi Arabia” said Mohibullah a member of Pakistan squad.

Pakistan U-16 team will play qualifying matches with other three Arab teams including Saudi Arabia, Syria and Oman from September 18. Pakistan will play their first match against Oman on September 18 and their second encounter will be against Saudi Arabia on September 20. The third and the last game will be against Syria on September 22.