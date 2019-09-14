Latest News
Fri September 13, 2019
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
Fri September 13, 2019
Magazines
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019
September 14, 2019
Latest News
Tribal Leaders In Brazil Call For Legalization Of Wildcat Mining
Top Canadian Police Official Arrested On Spying Charges
Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Hurricane-hit Bahamas
HK Activist Wong Seeks Trump, US Congress Support
Disney Chief Exits Apple Board As Firms Become Streaming Rivals
Sterling Not On Same Level As Messi, Ronaldo, Says Guardiola
Actress Huffman Jailed For Paying Bribe
Pound Jumps On Brexit Hopes As Global Stocks Firm
At Least 11 Dead In Rio Hospital Blaze
KLM To Replace Brussels Flight With Train To Cut Emissions
FIFA Appoints Normalisation Committee In Pakistan Football Federation
Topstory
Country in dire straits: president
Govt policies can create Pakhtun, Seraiki states, Sindhudesh: Bilawal
Justice Javed’s appointment as NAB chairman: How a ‘common friend’ played key role
Unfair to blame Pakistan for US failure in Afghanistan: PM
No secret talks with India: FO
Opinion
Abdul Sattar
Can China become a global leader?
Atia Ali Kazmi
Responsible nuclear behaviour and Kashmir
Sahar Bandial
An insufficient promise
Khalid Bhatti
Back to square one
Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani
The road ahead
Ryan Cooper
Fighting the change
Newspost
Law and order
Karachi’s future
Modern agriculture
News from Kashmir
A learning opportunity
Editorial
Policing promises
Justice for Baldia
National
Many countries have two or more capital cities: How about designating Karachi as Pakistan’s second capital?
Hearing on Shahbaz’s suit against Imran put off
Buzdar blasts Modi for HR abuse in held Kashmir
Rights violations in held Kashmir flayed
‘Opposition’s protest against govt out of question’
World
Democrats intensify ‘impeachment’ probe of Trump
French parliament speaker charged
Boris denies lying to Queen in Brexit crisis
Jap sues firm for ‘paternity leave harassment’
Israel scanned cellphones near White House
Sports
Buttler strikes back after England collapse
Wahab takes break from red-ball cricket
Taylor backs Smith to captain Australia again
Shakib dislikes Tests but will remain skipper, says BD chief
‘Zimbabwe focusing on tri-nation T20 tournament after ban’
Business
Car sales plunge 41pc in August
Pakistan’s intra-regional trade remains lowest
Adviser stresses ‘immediate’ attention to check PSEs’ losses
Govt mulls dumping additional wheat to check runaway domestic prices
Stocks remain on a roll as rate-cut outlook grows brighter
Karachi
PTI is against dividing Sindh but PPP must deliver, say leaders
PML-N leader calls invoking Article 149 unacceptable
DIGs told to explain what police are doing to solve 153,000 criminal cases
Authorities still clueless as medical waste continues to wash ashore
Two shot dead, four injured by suspected robbers
Lahore
PML-Q assures embattled CM of support
CM leaves for Umrah today
CM’s human-friendly step saves youth’s life
CM grieved
Non-registration by PEC hinders jobs to LCWU graduates
Islamabad
New degree programme to close college doors to poor
Curtain to fall on non-functional Polyclinic dispensaries
Rainy spell starts today
Call for using modern technology in schools
Multan-Sukkur Motorway to be opened today
Peshawar
Round-the-clock border opening to boost trade, prosper region
Broghil festival kicks off with colourful note
Govt asked to rebuild bridge in Mansehra
Two teachers arrested in fake degree case
Qul
PCB retains Sarfraz as skipper, Babar named vice-captain
India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie to be played in Islamabad, decides ITF
Smith serene as Australia recover against England in fifth Test
Strauss returns to ECB as chair of board’s cricket committee
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy explodes into action today
Waseem knocks out Filipino rival within one minute
FIFA names body to run PFF’s affairs, Hamza to be chairman
President SGA Cup tees off at DACGC today
Froome happy to be alive as he targets fifth Tour title
Questions remain unanswered as Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins
Tokyo 2020 tests fake snow to beat the heat
Europe take Solheim Cup lead despite Korda sisters’ success