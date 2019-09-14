close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
Agencies
September 14, 2019

Russell’s scans clear

Sports

Agencies
September 14, 2019

KINGSTON: Andre Russell who was stretchered off the ground by medical staff after a blow to his helmet in the first innings of Jamaica Tallawahs’ clash against St Lucia Zouks has been cleared of serious injury.Following the incident, he was taken to hospital for a CT scan. A medical update from the franchise confirmed that Russell was later cleared of serious injury. Having been advised rest, he returned to the hotel and didn’t play further part in the game.

