PCB claims Sri Lanka tour is on

LAHORE: Pakistan’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka will carry on as per scheduled, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claimed on Friday. Pakistan will host a depleted Sri Lanka team for a three-match ODI series in Karachi and three T20s in Lahore, starting on September 27. Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan appeared well on track before their Prime Minister’s Office received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat on their team, while touring Pakistan.