Quaid Trophy begins today under new domestic set-up

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s much talked- about high standard domestic season under new domestic structure will blast into action from Saturday (today) at three venues of the country.

Six PCB’s hand-made teams will lock their horn in 31 matches on a double-league basis and as the PCB claims, country’s best of the best will be seen live in action for an iconic Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

The event will see in the first round fixture between Central Punjab get a toe to toe encounter with Southern Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium here in Lahore. Babar Azam and Shan Masood will be leading Central Punjab and Southern Punjab teams respectively.

Meanwhile Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Sindh against Balochistan which will be captained by the Haris Sohail. Mohammad Rizwan will skipper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s home fixture against the Northern Province which will be led by Umar Amin, at the Abbottabad Stadium.

According to PCB the revamped domestic circuit is aimed at providing cut-throat competition, which is expected to inspire and motivate the domestic players to produce their best performances and help the selectors to pick the high performing cricketers, which, in turn, will contribute to forming formidable sides and consequently narrowing the gap between international and domestic cricket.

The five-day final of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy will be played from December 9 at the National Stadium Karachi.First round fixtures (home team names first): Sindh v Balochistan at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi; Central Punjab v Southern Punjab at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern Province at Abbottabad Stadium Abbottabad.