ITF retains Islamabad as Davis Cup venue for India tie

ISLAMABAD: International Tennis Federation (ITF) Davis Cup Committee has decided to retain Islamabad as the host city with the dates for the forthcoming Asia Oceania Group I tie against India shifted to November 29-30.

The tie that earlier was scheduled to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15 were postponed due to Kashmir crises. On Friday however the Davis Cup committee has decided to hold the event at the same venue on November 29-30.

“We were given November 29-30 and December 1 dates for hosting the tie at the PSB Complex. We have picked November 25 and 30-Friday and Saturday to host India considering the next commitment of our top players. Since the team has to leave for the Nepal South Asian Games the next day, we feel players should be given time to reach Nepal well before their schedule matches,” Salim Saifullah Khan, president PTF confirmed to The News.

He hoped that the situation would stay normal and Pakistan will go on to host the tie. “I still believe that situation is normal and conducive to hold any international event in Pakistan. I hope that the situation will stay as normal and Pakistan would go ahead with their plan to host the historic tie against India.”

The ITF has asked Indian Lawn Tennis to furnish all the details and completed all the papers for timely issuance of Pakistan visa. Davis Cup committee held its meeting in London Friday before deciding that the tie will stay in Islamabad. However, the committee will hold another meeting in early November to judge the situation. Though the ITF is happy on measures adopted to hold the tie, India Lawn Tennis is reluctant to send their team considering the up-rise of long standing Kashmir issue.