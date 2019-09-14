Sarfraz retains Pak captaincy, Babar to be his deputy

LAHORE: Sarfraz Ahmed has been retained as Pakistan captain while Babar Azam has been named as vice-captain for three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from September 27 to October 9.

The appointments were confirmed by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, following the recommendations made by Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the PCB Cricket Committee.

Sarfraz was appointed Pakistan captain, in April 2016, for the T20Is before being elevated as ODI captain in early 2017. He was then named captain across all formats following the 2017 tour of the West Indies. To date, Sarfraz has captained Pakistan in 13 Tests, 48 ODIs and 34 T20Is, winning four, 26 and 29 matches, respectively.

Babar Azam, who is ranked 16th in Tests, third in ODIs and No.1 in T20Is, has previously captained Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2012. He had also featured in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2010 before breaking into international cricket in 2015 and since has been a regular feature of the side in all formats.

Sarfraz Ahmed said on the occasion: “I feel humbled and honoured to have been awarded extension to my captaincy term. I have enjoyed captaining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to improve my leadership qualities under the new set-up of Misbah-ul-Haq, who also has a proven record as captain.

“I have played most of my cricket under Misbah and we know each other pretty well. I think we will make a good combination, which will contribute to improved performances of the side across all formats. I am aware we have not done justice to our potential in ODIs, which has disappointed us as well as our fans. I am hopeful we will be able to turn things around in the coming season and in this relation. I remain committed to stepping up to the challenge with my performances and captaincy.”

Misbah-ul-Haq said on the occasion: “I want to congratulate Sarfraz on his confirmation as Pakistan captain and Babar on his appointment as vice-captain. Both are one of the most talented and exceptionally gifted Pakistan cricketers and thoroughly deserve these assignments.

“Consistency backed up by good performance has been my yardstick for recommending Sarfraz as captain. Furthermore, I think I am better placed to get the best out of Sarfraz as I know him better than most of the cricketers as he has played most of his cricket under my captaincy. I have always been an admirer of his commitment and the energy he brings to the side.”

Nineteen probables for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka will be announced on Monday, (September 16). The camp will begin at the National Cricket Academy from September 18.The 16-mwmber ODI and T20I squads will be named on September 23.