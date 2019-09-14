Israel Arabs, Jews weigh voting across community lines

SHEFA AMR, Israël: On the outskirts of the Israeli Arab town of Shefa Amr there are no posters advertising the meeting being held at an open-air restaurant deep in an orchard.

Only inside the town do Hebrew- and Arabic-language campaign billboards provide any visible evidence of the looming showdown between supporters and opponents of veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday’s general election.

On this summer evening in the northern Israeli town, candidates of the centrist Blue and White alliance led by former Israeli army chief Benny Gantz are seeking the votes of the Arab minority who make up nearly a fifth of Israel’s population. In Israel, voting largely follows ethnic lines, with Arabs voting for Arab candidates and Jews supporting the Zionist parties but in this election some are considering casting their ballot across the traditional community lines. In the restaurant, around 300 people are taking their seats as the sun goes down. Sitting near the stage, Jouma Masri is filming the proceedings for a live videocast on social media.

He says he intends to vote for Blue and White — the main challenger to Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party — for a second time, following inconclusive April elections which failed to produce a viable government. He believes that a vote for the predominantly Arab Joint List, which polls see winning around 12 of the 120 seats in parliament, is a vote wasted in the bid to unseat Netanyahu after more than 10 years in office. “Only Gantz can do it,” he said. His online video is attracting some negative comments from friends, including “What’s happening with you?” and “The head of Blue and White shed Palestinian blood,” a reference to the 2014 Gaza war when Gantz was Israel’s armed forces chief. The Blue and White candidates on the stage attack Netanyahu or promise more development funding for Arab communities in Israel, while staying off the subject of the Israel-Palestinian conflict and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.