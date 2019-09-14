Trump repeals Obama-era waterway protections

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump´s administration has revoked an Obama-era waterway regulation in a move condemned by conservationists but celebrated by farmers and developers. It is the latest move from the president to boost the economy, frequently at the expense of the environment, while fulfilling promises made to his base in the 2016 campaign. The waterways will be governed under a previous agreement until the end of the year, when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to adopt rules that define far more narrowly which waterways should be protected. Environmental groups called the decision — announced on Thursday — to repeal the 2015 Waters of the United States rules (WOTUS) “shameful and dangerous. Former president Barack Obama´s WOTUS made the majority of American waterways subject to federal regulation, requiring landowners to get permits before they could develop or pollute lakes or rivers and — environmentalists argued — protecting delicate water systems from human damage.