New Delhi announces plan to combat winter toxic air

NEW DELHI: A plan to combat air pollution in New Delhi was announced by authorities Friday, as the Indian capital looks to lighten the toxic smog blanket that chokes the city, especially in winter. An alternating ban on cars with odd and even number plates, free pollution masks and a dedicated government “war room” to handle complaints about dirty air are among the measures to be implemented this year. Delhi is one of the world’s most polluted cities and each winter, seasonal crop stubble burning, dense cloud cover and smoke from millions of Diwali firecrackers turn its skies a putrid yellow. So far, government-led efforts have failed to tackle the country’s air quality problem, which a 2017 US study found kills one million people prematurely in India every year. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday that the road-rationing scheme would be in place between November 4-15, meaning cars with odd and even plates would be allowed on alternate days in that period.