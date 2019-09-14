Spanish prosecutors grill ex-mistress of former king

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spanish public prosecutors on Thursday questioned an ex-mistress of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos after she said the monarch pocketed money from a high-speed train contract with Saudi Arabia, her lawyers and Spanish judical sources said.
The scandal broke last year after Spanish media published recordings attributed to Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein in which she alleged Juan Carlos collected a comission after a Spanish consortium was awarded a lucrative contract to build a high-speed rail network linking Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.
The woman in the recordings was speaking in 2015 with a retired police chief who is currently in jail for alleged money laundering. Sayn-Wittgenstein, who is divorced from the German prince whose surname she bears, has not denied that the voice in the recording is hers, but said she was the victim of a smear campaign. She was questioned as a witness in London, where she has a home, as part of an investigation into the affair, according to her lawyers and Spanish judical sources. “Even though she had no involvement in the (high-speed rail) deal, she was happy to volunteer the facts of which she was aware,” Sayn-Wittgenstein’s lawyer Robin Rathmell said in a statement. “Serious allegations in the media regarding the financial dealings of the King Emeritus stratch back decades.
