British PM ‘cautiously optimistic’ on Brexit deal

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about striking a Brexit deal ahead of his first face-to-face talks with EU chiefs next week.

Johnson is due to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU´s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Luxembourg on Monday. Johnson´s upbeat tone on striking a divorce deal with the European Union in time for Britain´s scheduled October 31 departure date is in marked contrast with the mood music from Brussels.

The British pound gained one percent against the dollar in Friday trading on speculation that the two sides were edging closer to a compromise over the contentious Irish border issue. But Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the gap between London and Brussels remained “very wide”. Johnson said the public deserved to know the latest in the Brexit talks, as he restated his insistence that Britain must leave the EU on October 31, with or without a withdrawal agreement. “We´re working incredibly hard to get a deal,” he said during a visit to Rotherham in northern England. “There is the rough shape of a deal to be done. On the talks with Juncker and Barnier — the first time Johnson will meet them since he came to power on July 24 — the PM added: “We´ll see where we get. “I am cautiously optimistic. “Whatever happens, we´ll come out on October 31. EU spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said Juncker and Johnson would have a working lunch.

Meanwhile in Ireland, Varadkar said on RTE radio: “We are exploring what is possible”, adding that “the gap is very wide”. He said he would “fight for and work for” a deal, but “not at any cost”. The central sticking point is the so-called “backstop” — a compromise intended to keep the UK-Irish border open for trade and crossings in all post-Brexit scenarios. It was part of the withdrawal agreement struck between Brussels and Johnson´s predecessor Theresa May, but that deal was rejected three times by Britain´s parliament — with the backstop one of the key problems.

Varadkar said that while Dublin had always been willing to explore alternative arrangements, what has been proposed so far “falls very far short” of what is needed. The British pound hit a seven-week high against the dollar Friday on easing fears of a no-deal Brexit.