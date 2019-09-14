close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
AFP
September 14, 2019

12 drown in India in religious ceremony

World

AFP
September 14, 2019

NEW DELHI: Twelve people drowned in a lake in central India on Friday morning when their boats capsized during a religious ceremony, authorities said. The boats carrying 20-25 people tipped over in the early hours in Bhopal as they were about to immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha. “Twelve bodies have been retrieved so far and (the) search is on for one more person,” the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in a statement. This week marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, when colourfully decorated idols of Ganesha are immersed in water.

