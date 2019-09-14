close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 14, 2019

India’s Stalin admits to problems visiting Russia

World

AFP
September 14, 2019

NEW DELHI: Sharing a name with one of Europe’s most brutal dictators isn’t a problem in his home country, but Indian politician MK Stalin admitted Friday it raised eyebrows on a visit to Russia. “As soon as I landed at a Russian airport, I was asked to mention my name. When I said ‘Stalin’ many people at the airport started looking at me,” Stalin told the Times of India. “While checking my passport, officials asked me several questions before I was allowed,” he said of the 1989 trip. “Many people in Russia didn’t like Joseph Stalin. MK Stalin’s father M. Karunanidhi, the socialist former chief minister of Tamil Nadu state, deliberately named his son after the Russian communist leader Joseph Stalin.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World