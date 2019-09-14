Climate protesters target London Fashion Week

LONDON: Climate activists glued themselves to a door and poured out a “bleeding” red carpet at the opening of London Fashion Week on Friday, seeking to draw attention to the apparel industry’s impact on the environment.

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group have vowed to disrupt the five-day event, where Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Erdem and other luxury brands are presenting their spring 2020 womenswear collections. The group, which has staged protests in recent months calling for action to tackle climate change, had asked the British Fashion Council (BFC) to cancel the event. Wearing white outfits with blood-like stains, five protesters glued themselves to one entrance of the main London Fashion Week venue. Other demonstrators briefly lay in a pool of pink liquid, which they said depicted blood.

The protesters arrived before the first show and were gone a few hours later. Fashion editors, buyers and bloggers entered the building through another main door nearby. “(The demonstrators) are calling for the fashion industry to tell the truth about its contribution to the climate and ecological crisis,” the group said in a statement.

At a time of growing public environmental awareness, fashion brands are being urged to be more sustainable and cut waste. BFC Chief Executive Caroline Rush told Reuters demands to cancel Fashion Week did not “solve the problem in terms of the way the industry needs to address the climate change emergency”.